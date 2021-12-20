Infant found dead inside clothing donation bin

A clothing donation bin in Seoul's Yongsan District (The Korea Herald)
Police are investigating the death of an infant found inside a clothing donation bin in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday night.
The baby was found by the bin’s operator at around 11:30 p.m. Naked, the infant was wrapped with a towel, with the umbilical cord unclamped.
“It appears the baby had been just born,” a police officer investigating the case was quoted as saying by local media.
The police are looking into surveillance footage installed nearby in order to identify the person who left the baby there. It is unclear whether the baby was alive at the time of the alleged abandonment. The temperature was as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius in Osan on Sunday night.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)