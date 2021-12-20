Military reports 30 more COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Monday reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases, including 26 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,963.



Of the new cases, 22 are from the Army, two from the Navy, two from the Marine Corps, three from the Air Force and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.



Currently, 348 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,184 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)