Leeum Museum of Art collaborates with Naver TV, offers special opening on Dec. 27

An installation view of “Modern and Contemporary Art” at Leeum Museum of Art (Leeum Museum of Art)
Leeum Museum of Art will stream its two permanent exhibitions on Naver TV introducing its key collection as well as offer a chance for viewers to visit the exhibitions in person for a special opening of the museum on Dec. 27.
One of the country’s top private museums, Leeum Museum of Art has seen an upswing in popularity since reopening on Oct. 8, with reservation time slots allowing 600 people to visit on a daily basis.
The museum is currently showcasing two permanent collection shows of Korean traditional art and contemporary art. The special exhibition “Human, 7 questions” will run until Jan. 2, 2022. The two permanent exhibitions were reorganized with new collections for the first time in seven years, coinciding with the museum’s renewal.
The contemporary art exhibition will be streamed at 8 p.m. on Monday while traditional art will be on view on Dec. 27 at the same time, with curators providing explanations on key pieces in the collection. During Monday’s show, the museum will offer a link to make a reservation to visit the special exhibition opening on Dec. 27 for up to 600 people in order of registration. The museum is usually closed on Mondays.
The traditional Korean art exhibition features a total of 160 works, including state-designated national treasures such as “Gourd-shaped Ewer Decorated with Lotus Petals” and “Daoist Immortals” by the famous Joseon painter Kim Hong-do. The contemporary art section includes 76 works by Korean and international modern and contemporary artists.
The museum reopened after a renovation of its lobby and upgrading its digital services after closing on Feb. 25, 2020 due to the pandemic.
The museum’s newly opened Leeum Store has become a must-visit among visitors who want to purchase craftworks made by Korean artists. Museum admission is currently free in commemoration of the reopening. The livestream can be seen at tv.naver.com/leeummuseumofart.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)