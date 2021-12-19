India offers huge opportunities to Korean investors: Indian ambassador

Indian Ambassador to Korea Sripriya Ranganathan delivers the opening remarks for the 10th day of the Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum 2021, hosted by The Korea Herald in Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

India is an attractive investment destination for Korean entities, with the country’s $1.4 trillion infrastructure development plan representing attractive opportunities, Indian Ambassador to Korea Sripriya Ranganathan said at the Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum 2021, hosted Wednesday by The Korea Herald.



The ambassador said that the size of Indian economy, India’s infrastructure development plans, demography and digital ecosystem, outstanding human resource, private equity, venture capital investments amid COVID-19 and startup initiatives make India an attractive destination for Korean companies.



Ranganathan said that India has the sixth-largest economy in the world, and that India’s gross domestic product is returning to pre-pandemic levels.



“Global investor confidence is clear in India’s cumulative FDI (foreign direct investment) today at $749 billion and cumulative foreign institutional investors $258 billion,” she said.



According to Ranganathan, India is to execute 7,400 infrastructure projects totaling $1.5 trillion by 2026 that offer huge opportunities to foreign investors and engineering, procurement and construction contractors.



She emphasized that Korean firms can bid for contracts and receive favorable terms of credit.



Ranganathan said India has a demographic advantage with 65 percent of Indians in the 15-64 age band, a median age of 26.7 years old and the highest working-age population in the world.



Indian Ambassador to Korea Sripriya Ranganathan encourages Korean companies to diversify manufacturing and supply base between India and Korea, amid COVID-19. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)