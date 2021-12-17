 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Film industry reacts against 10 p.m. curfew on cinemas

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 17:02       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 17:02
Film posters are shown at a cinema located in Seoul, on Dec. 5. (Yonhap)
Film posters are shown at a cinema located in Seoul, on Dec. 5. (Yonhap)
As strengthened COVID-19 measures prevent movie theaters from screening after 10 p.m. starting Saturday, the film industry has strongly opposed the move.

Five relevant organizations, including the Producers Guild of Korea and Directors Guild of Korea’s board of directors, issued a joint emergency statement Thursday stating that although they support the government’s revised measures, the industry strongly requests reconsideration of the operating hours for theaters.

Under the new curfew, the industry foresees a substantial decrease in the number of moviegoers who prefer visiting theaters in the evenings.

The joint statement notes that the amount of damage to the film industry has snowballed in the nearly two years of the pandemic, saying, “The number of visitors plummeted from nearly 230 million in 2019 to 60 million last year, and is expected to be similar this year.”

No proper compensation has been offered, despite the growing losses, according to the statement.

“Movie theaters are relatively safe spaces since all moviegoers are required to wear masks at all times, while sitting apart between seats.”

The industry claims that to ensure a safe viewing environment, theaters have applied measures that are much stronger than the government’s guidelines.

“Maintaining the current operating hours of theaters is a minimum requirement for the survival of the film industry,” the statement declared.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114