 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

SK chairman’s younger brother returns as co-CEO of SK On

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 11:40       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 11:40
SK On co-CEO Chey Jae-won (SK Group)
SK On co-CEO Chey Jae-won (SK Group)


SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won’s younger brother Chey Jae-won will take the post as the co-CEO of SK On, the group’s electric vehicle battery unit.

According to SK on Friday, it held a board of directors meeting and appointed the junior Chey as the co-CEO. Chey Jae-won will lead SK On together with current CEO Jee Dong-seob.

This is a return to management for Chey eight years after he stepped down from all posts in 2013 when he was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for embezzlement. After being released on parole in 2016, he faced employment restrictions for five years, which ended this October.

Chey, who holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Brown and a master’s degree in materials science from Stanford, was deeply involved in SK Group’s burgeoning battery business. He identified the potential of the electric vehicle business from early on and recommended to his older brother that he make aggressive investments in the field.

Despite his employment restrictions, the junior Chey has had a presence around the company, attending the group’s key battery events in recent years. He was present when his brother met with Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun last year at SK Innovation’s battery plant in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. He also accompanied the SK chairman in his US trip earlier this year to check on the group’s investment status there. He also participated in the groundbreaking ceremonies of SK Innovations’ battery plants in Hungary and the US state of Georgia.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114