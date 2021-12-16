[Graphic News] Life expectancy of S. Koreans rises to 83.5 years in 2020

The average life expectancy of South Korean babies born last year reached 83.5 years, more than seven years longer than two decades ago, data showed, amid improved public awareness about health and a better medical system.
The average life expectancy at birth in 2020 was 2.4 months longer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Compared with 10 and 20 years ago, the average life expectancy became 3.2 years and 7.5 years longer, respectively.
The reading also marked a sharp rise from 62.3 years in 1970, when the agency began compiling related data. In 2009, the life expectancy hit 80 years for the first time.
Baby boys and girls born in 2020 are expected to live 80.5 years and 86.5 years, respectively. The gender gap in life expectancy remained unchanged at six years for the second straight year. (Yonhap)
