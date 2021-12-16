 Back To Top
Business

Kia launches localized MPV model in India

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2021 - 17:57       Updated : Dec 16, 2021 - 17:57

This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the Carens MPV launched in India. (Kia Corp.)

Kia Corp., a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., on Thursday launched the Carens multi-purpose vehicle in India to gain a share in the local family car market.

The seven-seat Carens MPV comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine, a 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a 1.6-liter gasoline engine model, the company said in a statement.

The 1.6 gasoline model is equipped with a six-speed manual transmission, with the 1.4 gasoline turbo model mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or a six-speed manual transmission, and the 1.5 diesel model with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission, it said.

The company did not provide the prices of the MPV model.

In the third quarter that ended in September, Kia's wholesale vehicle sales jumped 58 percent to 48,000 vehicles in India from 30,000 units a year earlier.

Its market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market rose to 6.1 percent in the third quarter from 5.2 percent a year ago.

Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fourth-biggest carmaker by sales. (Yonhap)

 

