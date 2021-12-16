Defense minister to visit Thailand, Singapore next week

Defense Minister Suh Wook speaks during a preparatory panel meeting for the upcoming 2021 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Nov. 22. (Yonhap)

Defense Minister Suh Wook will visit Thailand and Singapore next week for talks with senior officials there on bilateral defense cooperation, his ministry said Thursday.



On Sunday, Suh will visit Thailand for a four-day visit at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who doubles as defense minister.



They plan to discuss the security situations on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and discuss arms industry cooperation between Seoul and Bangkok, according to the ministry.



Suh plans to visit the 4th Wing of Royal Thai Air Force as well, which operates T-50TH advanced trainer jets imported from South Korea.



After completing his schedule in Thailand, Suh will fly to Singapore for talks with his counterpart, Ng Eng Hen, on defense cooperation and exchanges.



He also plans to visit the Information Fusion Center, a regional organization hosted by Singapore's Navy, which shares maritime information to handle piracy and other security threats.



Before his trip to Thailand, Suh will stop by Guam to visit the South Korean Navy Cruise Training Task Group currently cruising near the US territory.



Suh will return home on Dec. 24. (Yonhap)



