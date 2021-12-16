[Eye Plus] Let there be light

We may be heading into the darkest winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Myeong-dong wants us to keep our spirits bright.





The once-bustling shopping mecca of Seoul is not busy as it used to be pre-pandemic, but it is twinkling, sparkling and shining brighter than ever before with extravagant Christmas light displays.





Millions of LED lights adorn the exterior of departments stores and other buildings in the district, creating a spectacle at night.





Street trees decked out with Christmas lights start from Myeongdong Station Exit 4 to lead pedestrians to Myeongdong Cathedral, the national cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul and a popular photography spot, fully decorated with white rose-shaped lights.





Lotte Young Plaza, near Euljiro 1(il)-ga Station, has decorated its rooftop with an 11-meter-wide art balloon installation, called the Little Cloud, by artist collective FriendsWithYou.





Under the theme “White Christmas Party,” its media facade that illustrates stars, clouds, snowflakes and a gigantic Christmas tree is certainly an eye catcher.





Just a few blocks away, Shinsegae Department Store stops passersby with an awe-inspiring media facade on its outer wall. Consisting of some 1.4 million LED pixels, a three-minute lights and sound show of stunning Christmas-themed illusions amaze citizens.



