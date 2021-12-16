 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Discussion under way for ‘trusted’ 5G network between S. Korea, US: US diplomat

By Hong Yoo
Published : Dec 16, 2021 - 18:09       Updated : Dec 16, 2021 - 18:09
Jose W. Fernandez, the US undersecretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment, speaks at the fifth ROK-US Joint Private Economic Forum held Thursday in Seoul. (KCCI)
Jose W. Fernandez, the US undersecretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment, speaks at the fifth ROK-US Joint Private Economic Forum held Thursday in Seoul. (KCCI)
South Korea and the US are discussing ways to cooperate on 5G network establishments for a “trusted” network, said Jose W. Fernandez, the US undersecretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment, on Thursday in Seoul.

Touting Korea as a leader in the 5G sector, Fernandez said the US is currently discussing establishing 5G networks with various countries and that South Korean companies will have more opportunities to take part.

The remark from the top official came after President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden had agreed during their bilateral summit last May to enhance R&D cooperation in high-tech fields such as 6G, bio, and quantum technology.

Speaking at the fifth ROK-US Joint Private Economic Forum, Fernandez described the economic relationship between South Korea and the US a “linchpin” for stability and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our 70 years long alliance has been at the test of time, over the years, it has grown and matured into a truly comprehensive and global partnership,“ he said. ”Our relationship ranges from maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region to promoting climate change, health and women’s economic capabilities, and new technologies to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, cyber, and space sectors.“

His South Korean counterpart, Choi Jong-moon, Seoul’s second vice foreign minister, also stressed that Korea is the “best partner for the US that shares democratic values and market economy.”

“South Korea is an advanced producer of high-tech products, and home to many skilled students, engineers, and scientists at the forefront of new technologies,” he added.

The fifth ROK-US Joint Private Economic Forum was jointly held by the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US State Department.

The forum was first held in October 2017 after the leaders of South Korea and the US signed a joint agreement during their bilateral summit in June 2017 in which they agreed to search for ways to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

In this year’s forum, a total of 40 people took part including government officials and economic policymakers from both sides.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114