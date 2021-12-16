 Back To Top
‘The Apartment with Two Women’ invited to Berlin film festival

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 16, 2021 - 15:44       Updated : Dec 16, 2021 - 15:44
Kim Se-in’s “The Apartment With Two Women” (KAFA)
Korean director Kim Se-in’s “The Apartment With Two Women” will be screened during the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival’s Panorama program in February.

The panorama program is a noncompetition category of the annual film festival. This year, 13 titles will be screened in the program alongside Kim’s 140-minute film.

The 72nd edition of the film festival will kick off Feb. 10.

Kim’s debut feature was created through a feature film production program organized by the Korean Academy of Film Arts.

“From writing the script to the postproduction stage, the Korean Academy of Film Arts has contributed greatly to creating a stable environment where I can focus only on making the film,” director Kim said. “I am glad to share this good news with the actors, staff and the Korean Academy of Film Arts.”

In Kim’s film, mom Soo-kyung lives with her daughter Yi-jung. They don’t get along with each other well as their personalities are different. Soo-kyung is hot-tempered while Yi-jung is a slow and passive girl. One day, they get into a fight and Soo-kyung runs over her daughter Yi-jung. The daughter thinks that her mom did it on purpose and their clash ends up in court.

 
A scene from Kim Se-in’s “The Apartment With Two Women” (KAFA)
At the Busan International Film Festival in October, “The Apartment With Two Women” won five awards, including the New Current Award given to the two best feature films by new Asian directors presenting their first or second feature.

Before creating her first feature film, director Kim directed many short films, including “Submarine Sickness” (2014), “Hamster” (2016), “Playing With Fire” (2018) and “Container” (2018).

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
