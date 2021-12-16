[Herald Interview] Korea leads international cooperation on forestry issues

Park Eun-shik, head of the international affairs bureau of the Korea Forest Service (KFS)

Forests are increasingly seen as the fundamental answer to resolve the environmental problems the Earth is facing.



The 26th United Nations Climate Change conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, last month dealt with forests as a major agenda.



As countries around the world scramble to reduce carbon emission to tackle global warming, the Korea Forest Service is playing a leading role in the worldwide efforts to save and develop forests, preparing to host the 15th World Forestry Congress in May next year.



The World Forestry Congress, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, is held every six years and is the largest and most influential international conference in the forestry sector.



Forestry and environment experts from governments, international organizations, civic groups, academia and businesses gather to discuss major issues of forestry, and draw national, regional and global recommendations to help resolve global problems.



As it prepares to host the congress, the Korea Forest Service has built a solid base for cooperation at home and abroad, Park Eun-shik, head of the international affairs bureau of the KFS, said in an interview The Korea Herald.



“I believe we have secured a driving force for next year’s congress by signing deals for cooperation with companies in Korea such as Twosome Place, Nepa and Nonghyup,” Park said.



The KFS has also inked an agreement with TUBAn, an animation studio famous for its Larva characters, to promote the congress.



To seek wider participation in the congress, the KFS invited international organizations such as the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) and the Global Green Growth Institute to a tree-planting event to celebrate the International Day of Forests, and held meetings on forestry cooperation with ambassadors of countries in the European Union and Asia to promote the congress.



In a keynote speech at the opening of the 26th UN Climate Change conference in Glasgow last month, President Moon Jae-in requested for participation in the congress to be held in Korea next year.



The goal is to have 10,000 participants, more than some 7,000 who took part in the 13th World Forestry Congress, according to Park.



“We will support participation by various countries through invitation programs for developing nations using nongovernmental donations; have forestry-related universities include participation in the congress in their curricula; and run programs for the youth to encourage their participation,” he said.





Geumgang pine tree forest in Bonghwa, North Gyeongsang Province (KFS)