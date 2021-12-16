 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 17, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Dec 17, 2021 - 09:01
Don’t Look Up
(US)
Opened Dec. 8
Comedy
Directed by Adam McKay

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiaski (Jennifer Lawrence) and professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a comet headed straight for Earth on a devastating collision course. However, no one cares about the news of an approaching comet that can destroy the planet. The two decide to go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy everything.

Encanto
(US)
Opened Nov. 24
Animation
Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard

In the deep mountian of Colombia, there is a special place called “Encanto,” where the extraordinary family the Madrigals live. Everyone here is born with a special magic power – all except Mirabel, who is the only one in the family born without a special power. One day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.

Spiritwalker
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 24
Action
Directed by Yoon Jae-keun

One day I-an (Yoon Kye-sang) gets into a car accident, then wakes up in a different body and with no memory. From that day, he switches to a different body every 12 hours. To solve the mystery of what’s happening to him, he sets out to find his original body.

Nothing Serious
(US)
Opened Nov. 24
Romantic comedy
Directed by Jeong Ga-young

While hanging out with friends, Ja-young finds out that her ex-boyfriend is getting married soon, then declares she is not going to be in a serious relationship anymore. She goes on a dating app to seek a no-strings-attached relationship. On the app, she meets magazine editor Park Woo-ri (Son Suk-ku), who only started using the app so that he could write a sex column.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
