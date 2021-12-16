[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Don’t Look Up

(US)

Opened Dec. 8

Comedy

Directed by Adam McKay



Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiaski (Jennifer Lawrence) and professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a comet headed straight for Earth on a devastating collision course. However, no one cares about the news of an approaching comet that can destroy the planet. The two decide to go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy everything.





Encanto

(US)

Opened Nov. 24

Animation

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard



In the deep mountian of Colombia, there is a special place called “Encanto,” where the extraordinary family the Madrigals live. Everyone here is born with a special magic power – all except Mirabel, who is the only one in the family born without a special power. One day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.





Spiritwalker

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 24

Action

Directed by Yoon Jae-keun



One day I-an (Yoon Kye-sang) gets into a car accident, then wakes up in a different body and with no memory. From that day, he switches to a different body every 12 hours. To solve the mystery of what’s happening to him, he sets out to find his original body.



