 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

S. Korea's 2022 economic growth target set at early 3% range: finance minister

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2021 - 10:48       Updated : Dec 16, 2021 - 10:48
This photo, taken Monday, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Monday, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)
South Korea's top economic policymaker said Thursday the government plans to make efforts to help the country's economy grow in the early 3 percent range next year amid heightened economic uncertainty.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country plans to focus on boosting domestic demand and conducting fiscal spending in the fourth quarter to achieve the 4 percent range growth target for this year.

The finance ministry plans to unveil its 2022 economic policy directions next week.

Hong said next year's economic policy will be focused on helping the economy pull off a complete recovery and putting it on an upgraded new growth path.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is on a recovery track on the back of robust exports. Exports spiked 32.1 percent on-year to hit a record high of $60.44 billion in November, extending their gains to the 13th consecutive month. Annual exports are set to reach an all-time high this year.

But it faces growing downside risks as the latest upsurge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant are feared to hamper the recovery of consumer spending. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114