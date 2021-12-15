 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Hyundai Motor sweeps global automotive awards in 2021

Korean automaker ranks 4th in global sales from January to September

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 15:39       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 15:39
GV80 Hyundai (Motor Group)
GV80 Hyundai (Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has secured recognition at six of 10 major car of the year awards this year, stepping up its brand value and reputation on the global stage, along with securing fourth place in terms of global sales this year. 

According to the Korean automaker, Hyundai Motor vehicles including an electric model, luxury car and a combustion engine vehicle have received awards. Hyundai’s Elantra sedan has been awarded as the North American Car of the Year. The company’s luxury brand Genesis’ GV80 was named 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. And the midsized electric SUV Ioniq 5 has won the final round of the 2022 German Car of the Year.

Hyundai Motor cars have also been recognized by automotive journalists. The GV70 has been awarded as SUV of the year by Motor Trend. The hatchback i20 N was picked as the car of the year by Top Gear, while the Ioniq 5 has been awarded as car of the year by Auto Express. 

“It is meaningful that global automotive magazines have selected Hyundai Motor cars as the car of the year since such renowned media has rarely picked models from Asian automakers -- it is the first time for us to have been recognized by Top Gear magazine,” said an official from Hyundai Motor. 

The automaker said its feat will continue into next year following the company’s expansion of the Genesis brand as well as the production of electric vehicles. 

Just seven years after its launch, Genesis penetrated into the European and Chinese market. This year, Genesis electric models such as the GV70 and GV60 have been newly introduced to the local market, spurring the growth of the automaker’s electric model sales. 

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor said its share of the global market has stepped up to the ranks of the top four, selling an accumulated 5.05 million vehicles globally from January to September. The top three were Volkswagen Group (6.95 million), Toyota (6.32 million) and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance (5.49 million).

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114