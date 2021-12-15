Election campaigns raise concerns for COVID-19

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, gives his autograph to a supporter while canvassing in a traditional market in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Yonhap)



The election campaigns of presidential candidates are raising concerns for further fanning the pandemic, as large crowds flock to candidates’ public appearances.



On Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung tested negative for COVID-19, after having come into contact with an infected person over the weekend. Lee had called off scheduled activities on the previous day. He visited Boramae Medical Center, where COVID-19 patients are treated, Wednesday.



As political parties from across the aisle are criticizing the incumbent government’s handling of the virus spread, concerns are being raised over the door-to-door electioneering of the candidates themselves.



As for the ruling party candidate, he had come into contact with a regional party official who tested positive Saturday when he visited North Gyeongsang Province in a four-day regional canvassing trip. Lee took the COVID-19 test Tuesday, after the official had been tested positive.





Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, greets people on Daehakro in Jongno, Seoul, on Dec. 8. (Yonhap)