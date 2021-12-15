 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Korea Aerospace wins W180b T-50 parts supply deal

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 15:15       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 15:15
This file photo provided by Korea Aerospace shows a T-50 advanced trainer jet. (Korea Aerospace)
This file photo provided by Korea Aerospace shows a T-50 advanced trainer jet. (Korea Aerospace)
Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) said Wednesday it has received a 180 billion-won ($152 million) deal to supply parts and maintenance services to the T-50 trainer jets operated by the Korean military.

Under the deal signed with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer will provide parts to the T-50 advanced trainer jets, the FA-50 light attack aircraft and the TA-50 lead-in fighter aircraft until July 2025, the company said in a statement.

"The company will mainly supply parts for the T-50 aircraft if the military makes a request for them, together with the maintenance services for the aircraft," a company spokesman said over the phone.

KAI aims to achieve sales of 1 trillion won in the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul business by 2030, up from the current 200 billion-won level, the statement said.    

KAI has set a goal of 5 trillion won in sales in 2025 helped by growing orders for parts from Airbus and Boeing, the world's two biggest aircraft companies, that are moving back toward prepandemic levels, as well as possible exports of the FA-50 trainer jet and the Surion transport utility helicopter.

In the January-September period, sales fell 14 percent to 1.77 trillion won from 2.06 trillion won a year earlier. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114