How much are you willing to pay for green spaces?

Tangled in legal issues
Aside from concerns over costs, the Hannam park project has also been entangled in complex legal issues.
The property’s owner and conglomerate Booyoung Group has sued the city government for infringement of private property. It says it has no intention to give up on the land, which has ample potential for residential development.
Booyoung bought the land for 120 billion won ($101.8 million) in 2014 with a plan to construct luxurious villas, a year before the land’s designation as a park site was due to expire.
Their investment was based on the 1999 Constitutional Court decision that unexecuted urban planning schemes violate the property right of land owners. The top court’s ruling paved the way for a vast area of reserve land, like the Hannam-dong plot, to be de-designated after 20 years of inaction.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government, determined not to lose the reserve land to developers, exerted its administrative power to re-designate it under another category.
It was a necessary decision to stop Seoul’s few remaining open spaces from turning into apartment complexes and shopping malls while it secures funding to buy them in phases, city officials said.
Last year saw a flurry of such re-designations.
By July, Seoul would have lost a total of 118.5 square kilometers of reserve lands, or 132 sites, due to automatic revocation of their designations.
But about half, or 58.4 percent of the total, were re-designated. Authorities paid compensations or purchased another 20.7 percent, equivalent to about 24.5 square kilometers, to keep them as parks.
The remaining 20.9 percent, or a 24.8-square-kilometer area near Bukhansan, was taken over by the Ministry of Environment and incorporated into a national park.
Environmentalists speak highly of such actions.
“The city government protected urban parks by using financial and nonfinancial means. It was a forward-looking action for the future of the city,” said Choi of Forest for Life.
But the legal battles have continued, as landlords accuse Seoul for undermining the top court’s decision in favor of property rights.
The courts’ decisions on those cases have just begun to arrive, according to Kim Jae-yun, a lawyer at real estate law firm Myungkyung Seoul, who represents more than 100 land owner clients involving 15 parks including Maljukgeori Park in Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu, and Sangdo Neighborhood Park in Sangdo-dong, Dongjak-gu.
“In general, my clients want revocation of the administrative act that restricts their lands again with new designation as their expectation to receive compensation after 20 years of regulation had vanished with it,” he said. Waning interest
For the Hannam-dong plot, the city government’s plan, put forward in September last year, was to channel 180 billion won for the land acquisition in 2022.
Aside from land owner Booyoung showing no signs of giving up on the land, the city government is unlikely to succeed.
According to the proposed budget for next year, which is pending city council approval, the city did not allocate a penny for it.
The failure to secure a budget suggests the Hannam Neighborhood Park project has gone back to square one.
A city government official said a study on the feasibility of creating a park will begin soon, with a plan to complete it by June next year.
“Depending on the result, the city will decide whether to draw up an extra budget for the project next year,” the official added.
In accordance with related rules, it must pay Booyoung two-thirds of the compensation money by June in 2025 and complete the payment by 2027.
Plans to create new parks in Seoul began going downhill after the sudden departure of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who killed himself in July in 2020. The former mayor was a vocal advocate of public parks and deplored reckless development in Seoul. He had clashed with the central government several times after refusing to free up Seoul’s “green belt” preservation areas for new housing projects.
Sitting Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who took office in April this year, sees Park’s policy as being too focused on “conservation and maintenance,” he told members of the Seoul Metropolitan Council on Nov. 18, criticizing the lack of balance between development and conservation.
Seoul’s spending on land compensation for park reserves plunged after peaking in 2020. In 2020, the city had a budget of 1 trillion won, which was cut by half to 480 billion won this year. Next year, according to the annual budget plan, only 157.3 billion won will be set aside.
That falls far short of the 888 billion won needed to pay land owners who expressed their willingness to sell their land to the city in 2022. The city’s overall budget for next year is drawn up to be its largest ever at 44 trillion won.
Bills had been introduced to the National Assembly in order to secure funds for land purchases by harnessing transportation, energy and environmental taxes and to provide tax relief to land owners, but none of them have reached the final vote.
Choi of Forest for Life says the central government should play a bigger role to preserve and protect urban green spaces.
“The central government has viewed designated parks as potential development sites. It’s time for them to see it as a solution to climate change,” she said.
Korea Federation for Environmental Movement’s Choi cited Mayor Oh’s own remarks that sustainable environment is one of the “most important determinants of urban competitiveness,” saying the city needs green spaces for its present and future generations.
“Making payment quickly is the most economical way for the city government as land value keeps rising. If not, it is giving up on such public service,” the activist said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)