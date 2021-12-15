How much are you willing to pay for green spaces?

People take a rest at Gyeongui Line Forest Park in Donggyo-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The park along a stretch of an old railway that once connected Seoul to Sinuiju in North Korea was completed in 2016. (The Korea Herald)



In Seoul’s affluent neighborhood of Hannam-dong, where top celebrities and corporate big shots live, a bleak and desolate 28,197-square-meter plot of land lies barren and untouched.



Fenced off with barbed wires, the land -- the size of four soccer fields -- has been off limits to residents for decades.



Records dating back to the 1940s show authorities reserved the land for a public park. In reality, the dusty plot stands as a legacy of the turbulent times Korea has been through, with the land’s occupier changing from the Japanese colonial army to the US Forces Korea.



As the USFK’s Yongsan Garrison moved out of Seoul and vacated the area, the Seoul Metropolitan Government put forward a plan to finally convert it into what has been tentatively named the Hannam Neighborhood Park.



But as the year 2021 draws to an end with no progress made on the necessary land acquisition, a big question mark hangs over the future of the project.



The neighborhood surrounding the site has become a posh town of lavish villas that includes Nine One Hannam and Hannam The Hill, where some members of the K-pop juggernaut BTS live. In November, the site’s book value surpassed 460 billion won ($390 million).







Too expensive for a park?



For environmentalists, the increased monetary value of the land is not a reason to shelve the project.



In high-density cities like Seoul, open green spaces have immense benefits, providing many amenities and enhancing people’s quality of life, they say.



They argue that the city government should just stop dragging its heels and swiftly take the ownership of the land. A further delay will only increase the cost, they say.



“Located between Namsan and the Han River, the ecological value that the site holds is much greater than the expected profit from building homes in the area,” said Choi Young, an activist of the Korea Federation for Environmental Movement.



Choi Seung-hee of Forest for Life, a nonprofit organization raising public awareness on the benefits of healthy forests, stressed urban parks are needed more than ever before.



The risk of climate change-induced natural disasters in cities such as heat waves, heavy snowfall, and torrential rain has increased and it is important for cities to create resiliency in the face of such challenges. “City parks and green spaces are essential for this,” she stressed.



Not everyone agrees.



Like other projects that use taxpayers’ money, the park project needs to go through a new cost-benefit analysis, reflecting the increase in cost. They say the money could be spent elsewhere to bring greater and more direct benefits to citizens.



Choi Sun-ho, who has been running a real estate agency in the area since 2006, is among the skeptics.



“A more rational decision would be to build more houses instead of pouring such a large sum of money just for one park, which is not urgently needed,” he said.



He went on to point out that residents who wish to go for a walk or have a picnic can visit parks near Namsan or along the Han River. As the district has a large floating population, the park, if built, would be used more by strangers and residents would end up living with a maintenance headache, the realtor added.



