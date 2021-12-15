 Back To Top
Finance

Regulator approves restart of nuclear reactor after maintenance

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 14:03       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 14:03
View of Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
View of Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
South Korea's nuclear safety watchdog on Wednesday approved the restart of a nuclear reactor in the country's southwestern nuclear complex that was shut down for an inspection.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it has given the go-ahead to restart the Wolsong No. 4, 700-megawatt reactor, in Gyeongju, 371 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The Wolsong No. 4 nuclear power reactor, which first started operations in 1999, has been shut down since Oct. 10 for regular maintenance.

The commission will conduct nine additional follow-up tests on the reactor to confirm its safety. (Yonhap)
