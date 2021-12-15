 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Use of robots results in 'meaningful' decline in human labor demand in manufacturing: BOK report

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 13:41       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 13:41

An event demonstrating the use of robots at construction sites is under way at a Hyundai E&C research center in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the builder. (Hyundai E&C)
An event demonstrating the use of robots at construction sites is under way at a Hyundai E&C research center in Seongnam, south of Seoul, in this photo provided by the builder. (Hyundai E&C)
Expanded use of robots has resulted in a "meaningful" decline in demand for human labor in the manufacturing industry while replacing mostly "routine" and "repetitive" jobs, a central bank report said Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea's report was based on data related to introduction of robots in industries and the impact on employment from 2010-2019. It analyzed the net effect of the "displacement effect" in which robots replace workers and "productivity effect" where robots create demand for human labor.

"By industry, the manufacturing industry and by type of work, routine jobs experienced a meaningful decline in demand for (human) labor," the report said.

The report noted that employment in auto and tech companies, in particular, were affected more than others due to their heavy reliance on routine and repetitive work that can be easily replaced by robots.

The report said that it is a "natural" and "irreversible" phenomenon for robots' replacement of human labor to intensify down the road, underlining the need to cushion any side effects from the transition that could have a huge impact on society.

"With robot technology further advancing, such a displacement trend is expected to strengthen," the report said.

"It is necessary to enhance the capability and dexterity of existing workers and recruits so as to improve their productivity through expanded job training, reeducation, streaming of the overall training system," it added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114