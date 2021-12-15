 Back To Top
Finance

Money supply up 1.1% on-month in October

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 13:37       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 13:37

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's money supply grew in October on increased savings amid higher interest rates on deposits, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,550.6 trillion won ($3 trillion) as of end-October, up 1.1 percent, or 38 trillion won, from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The growth slightly quickened from the previous month's 0.5 percent gain.

Compared with a year earlier, the money supply surged 12.4 percent, though it slowed from the previous month's 12.8 percent rise, the data showed.

The central bank attributed the October growth to a rise in savings amid increased interest rates.

Savings in money market deposit accounts rose 11.4 trillion won on-month in October, while time deposits grew 11.2 trillion won over the period.

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments. (Yonhap)

