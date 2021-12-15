 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

LG Chem, LG Energy Solution acquire W60b stake in Canada’s Li-Cycle

By Lee Ji-yoon
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 15:54
Li-Cycle’s battery recycling facility at its Rochester, New York (Li-Cycle)
Li-Cycle’s battery recycling facility at its Rochester, New York (Li-Cycle)
LG Group’s chemicals and battery units, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution, said Wednesday that they had acquired a 2.6 percent stake in Canadian battery recycling company Li-Cycle Holdings by investing 30 billion won ($25.3 million) each.

Li-Cycle, based in Toronto, operates North America’s largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility. The firm recycles waste from the EV battery manufacturing process and recovers battery metals for reuse.

The Canadian firm recently issued new shares as part of its processing expansion of its Rochester, New York, facility to better meet the growing demands from carmakers, and the LG duo made an equity investment worth a combined 60 billion won to secure a footing in the burgeoning market.

The two Korean firms also signed a separate deal with Li-Cycle to be supplied with 20,000 tons of recycled nickel for 10 years from 2023 -- an amount that can be used to produce 80-kilowatt-hour batteries for some 300,000 EVs.

With the latest deal, the two firms said they will be able to respond more preemptively to tougher ESG-related regulations in the US and other advanced markets.

LG Energy Solution, in particular, said it will be creating its own closed-loop battery ecosystem by recycling and reusing battery waste at all its production facilities by 2025.

By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114