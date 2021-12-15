Military reports 45 more COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 45 additional COVID-19 cases, including 41 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,822.



Of the new cases, 18 people are from the Army, 10 from the Air Force, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, four from the Marine Corps and one from the Navy, officials said. An officer from the ministry was also infected.



Currently, 328 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,057 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)