National

No overnight aftershocks reported following Jeju earthquake

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2021 - 09:52       Updated : Dec 15, 2021 - 09:52

An official points to the epicenter of a 4.9 magnitude earthquake off the southern island of Jeju at the situation room of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the central city of Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An official points to the epicenter of a 4.9 magnitude earthquake off the southern island of Jeju at the situation room of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries in the central city of Sejong on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
No overnight aftershocks were reported following a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju the previous day, officials said Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 5:19 p.m. in waters about 41 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to KMA, a total of 13 aftershocks occurred after the earthquake. The last one with a 1.3 magnitude took place at 10:36 p.m. Tuesday near the epicenter.

The interior ministry said it has received 173 reports about the tremor felt across the country, with 114 from Jeju and 37 from South Jeolla Province. No deaths or injuries were reported and four cases of minor property damage were reported in Jeju. (Yonhap)

