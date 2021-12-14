Yoo Jae-suk’s COVID-19 diagnosis to change year-end plans for local television

The COVID-19 pandemic is once again standing in the way of the local broadcasting industry, with a long list of TV shows featuring top Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk being canceled Tuesday, after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Yoo will not be participating in both local broadcaster SBS’ hit TV show “Running Man” and the annual SBS Entertainment Awards this Saturday, which Yoo has been attending for the past 11 years.
“The original six members will film “Running Man” without show host Yoo,” an SBS official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.
Although the cast and staff of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” have not been in close contact with Yoo, filming was canceled for that show as well.
Television network MBC announced Monday that a special concert organized by its popular variety show “Hang Out With Yoo,” will be postponed from its scheduled date of Wednesday.
“After receiving news about Yoo’s infection, all cast and staff members took PCR tests. However, a postponement of ‘Dotori Festival’ (unofficial translation) seems inevitable. We will also contact the members of the audience who were chosen to attend the show. The dates will be decided after considering the safety of the audience and the artists,” the TV network said in a press release on Monday.
News of Yoo’s anticipated participation in KBS and MBC’s Entertainment Awards, to be held on Dec. 25 and 29 respectively, had not been announced as of press time.
The 49-year-old comedian is complying with government measures and Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidelines, according to his entertainment agency Antenna.
As critical cases and deaths hit record highs amid concerns over the spread of the omicron variant, the number of breakthrough infections among celebrities, including artists Yoo Hee-yeol, Choi Si-won of Super Junior, and actor Yun Eun-hye, are also increasing
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
