 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Yoo Jae-suk’s COVID-19 diagnosis to change year-end plans for local television

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 14, 2021 - 15:46       Updated : Dec 14, 2021 - 15:46
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Antenna)
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Antenna)

The COVID-19 pandemic is once again standing in the way of the local broadcasting industry, with a long list of TV shows featuring top Korean comedian Yoo Jae-suk being canceled Tuesday, after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Yoo will not be participating in both local broadcaster SBS’ hit TV show “Running Man” and the annual SBS Entertainment Awards this Saturday, which Yoo has been attending for the past 11 years.

“The original six members will film “Running Man” without show host Yoo,” an SBS official told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

Although the cast and staff of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” have not been in close contact with Yoo, filming was canceled for that show as well.

Television network MBC announced Monday that a special concert organized by its popular variety show “Hang Out With Yoo,” will be postponed from its scheduled date of Wednesday.

“After receiving news about Yoo’s infection, all cast and staff members took PCR tests. However, a postponement of ‘Dotori Festival’ (unofficial translation) seems inevitable. We will also contact the members of the audience who were chosen to attend the show. The dates will be decided after considering the safety of the audience and the artists,” the TV network said in a press release on Monday.

News of Yoo’s anticipated participation in KBS and MBC’s Entertainment Awards, to be held on Dec. 25 and 29 respectively, had not been announced as of press time.

The 49-year-old comedian is complying with government measures and Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidelines, according to his entertainment agency Antenna.

As critical cases and deaths hit record highs amid concerns over the spread of the omicron variant, the number of breakthrough infections among celebrities, including artists Yoo Hee-yeol, Choi Si-won of Super Junior, and actor Yun Eun-hye, are also increasing

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114