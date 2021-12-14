Dyson’s formaldehyde-busting air purifiers hit Seoul

From left: Promotional images of Dyson Purifier Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde and Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde (Dyson)

UK-based home appliance maker Dyson said Tuesday it started selling its air purifiers equipped with technologies to sense and destroy indoor air pollutants including formaldhyde more precisely in South Korea.



Its new fanless air purifiers feature algorithm-powered, solid-state formaldehyde sensors that distinguish the colorless gas pollutant from other volatile organic compounds. Dyson said the solid-state sensor, using electrochemical cell technology, is superior to gel-based sensors in that the latter can deteriorate overtime and may confuse volatile organic compounds with formaldehyde.



Moreover, the new products use Dyson’s cryptomelane mineral-coated selective catalytic oxidation filter to ensure the destruction of formaldehyde -- known to be 500 times smaller than particles the size of 0.1 micron -- at a molecular level. Dyson said the pollutant emanates from furniture, wooden products, insulating materials, paint, wallpaper, varnish and household cleaning products, and formaldehyde‘s off-gassing tendency has led to prolonged exposure of airborne chemicals harmful to humans’ health.



Of the four new air purifiers rolled out in Seoul, the three products -- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde, Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde and Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde -- are capable of precisely monitoring formaldehyde levels while ignoring other gases detected by a separate sensor to detect home pollutants such as allergens, bacteria, pollen, mold spores and influenza A virus subtype H1N1, as well as other particles as small as 0.1 micron.





A visual concept image shows a solid-state formaldehyde sensor mounted on Dyson’s air purifiers. (Dyson)