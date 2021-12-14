Kazakhstan celebrates 30th anniversary of Independence

Kazakhstan Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev delivers remarks to commemorate the 30th anniversary Kazakhstan independence at Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday.(Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Kazakhstan marked the 30th anniversary of its independence Monday commemorating the development, peace and prosperity it has achieved since then.



Kazakhstan gained independence from the Soviet Union on Dec. 16 1991.



Kazakhstan Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev declared 2021 as significant year for Kazakhstan-Korean relations due to the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the first visit by a foreign head of state since beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The state visit raised level of Kazakhstan-Korea bilateral relations to an expanded strategic partnership,” Dyussenbayev said.



“The remains of Gen. Hong Beom-do, previously buried in Kazakhstan, were handed over to the Korean side,” the ambassador said.



Hong was a Korean independence fighter during the Japanese occupation who served as general commander of Korea’s independence army.



He is a historic figure in the Korea’s fight for liberation. Hong is especially famous for leading a historic victory in the Battle of Fengwudong, called Bong-o-dong in Korea, in northeastern China against Japanese forces in 1920.



Hong spent the end of his life in Kazakhstan, having been forced to migrate there under then Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin’s policy and died in 1943 at the age of 75.



His remains had been buried in the Kazakh region of Kyzylorda.



Kazakhstan marked the 30th anniversary of its independence at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday