 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Import prices down in November for first time in 7 months on cheaper oil, raw materials

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 14, 2021 - 09:16       Updated : Dec 14, 2021 - 09:16
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's import prices dropped for the first time in seven months in November as prices of oil and other raw materials declined, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The import price index inched down 0.6 percent last month from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea. This marked the first on-month decline in seven months

The decline is blamed on a fall in international crude oil prices and other raw materials, including mining products.

The central bank said that the average monthly prices of Dubai oil, South Korea's benchmark, stood at $80.30 per barrel in November, down 1.6 percent from a month earlier, though the prices were still 84.9 percent higher than a year earlier.

Prices of mining products and other raw materials also dropped 1.2 percent over the same period.

Compared with a year earlier, however, import prices jumped 35.5 percent, the ninth consecutive increase.

Meanwhile, export prices shrank 1 percent on-month in November due to declines in prices of coal, oil, computer and optical products. This marked the first on-month decline in a year.

Export prices, however, surged 25.5 percent from a year earlier, which marked the 10th straight month of increase, the data showed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114