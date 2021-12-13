‘Squid Game’ director Hwang Dong-hyuk wins Korea Image Award

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)



“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk, celebrated Korean soprano Sumi Jo, global video streaming platform Netflix and Tokyo Olympics gold medal archer Kim Je-deok are the winners of the 18th Korea Image Award.



Director Hwang, who was behind the global Netflix sensation “Squid Game,” was awarded the Korea Image Stepping Stone Award for helping build a “stepping stone” for Korean contents to be recognized on the global stage, said Corea Image Communication Institute in announcing the winners Monday.



The Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge Award will be awarded to Netflix for its contribution to introducing and promoting outstanding Korean projects to the international audience. According to CICI, Netflix allowed Korean cultural content to stand shoulder to shoulder with other productions on the global stage. Netflix’s Korean original series -- “D.P.,” “Squid Game,” “My Name,” “Hellbound” -- came in at the top on various ranking charts, including Netflix’s official weekly chart, viewership chart and more.





Soprano Sumi Jo (SMI Entertainment)



Sumi Jo, one of the most beloved sopranos in Korea, will receive the Korea Image Cornerstone Award for her dedication to boosting the country’s image throughout her 35-year career.



Archer Kim Je-deok (Korea Archery Association)