 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Top comedian tests positive for COVID-19

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 17:40       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 17:55
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Antenna)
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Antenna)

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk, 49, tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, according to his entertainment agency Antenna.

The company announced Monday that Yoo, who received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in September, received PCR tests after he was notified Saturday that he had been in close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.

After he was found negative on Saturday, Yoo was instructed to take a second PCR test Monday, which came out positive later the same day.

“All his engagements have been canceled for now. We will be taking all actions, complying with government measures and the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidelines,” the agency said in a press release Monday.

According to an Antenna official, people who have been in close contact with Yoo have not been revealed, as an epidemiological study is in progress.

“All artists and staff at Antenna took PCR tests after Yoo was found positive,” the official told The Korea Herald.

“Antenna will put its utmost effort into complying with the infectious disease prevention and control measures,” the agency added.

Yoo appears on several variety programs, including MBC’s “Hang Out With Yoo,” SBS’ “Running Man,” tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and more.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114