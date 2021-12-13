Top comedian tests positive for COVID-19

Comedian Yoo Jae-suk (Antenna)
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk, 49, tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, according to his entertainment agency Antenna.
The company announced Monday that Yoo, who received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in September, received PCR tests after he was notified Saturday that he had been in close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19.
After he was found negative on Saturday, Yoo was instructed to take a second PCR test Monday, which came out positive later the same day.
“All his engagements have been canceled for now. We will be taking all actions, complying with government measures and the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency guidelines,” the agency said in a press release Monday.
According to an Antenna official, people who have been in close contact with Yoo have not been revealed, as an epidemiological study is in progress.
“All artists and staff at Antenna took PCR tests after Yoo was found positive,” the official told The Korea Herald.
“Antenna will put its utmost effort into complying with the infectious disease prevention and control measures,” the agency added.
Yoo appears on several variety programs, including MBC’s “Hang Out With Yoo,” SBS’ “Running Man,” tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and more.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)