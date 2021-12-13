Beating COVID blues: Koreans open wallets for ‘sweet luxuries’

Vegan chocolate cake from Plant Cafe (Plant Cafe’s official Instagram)





This year will be the first time Choi Kyung-mi ordered a cake for Christmas. The freelance writer placed an order for a 38,000 won chocolate vegan cake she planned on sharing with friends and family at a party to celebrate the end of the year.



She was one of the lucky ones: Cakes have already been selling out at bakeries across the country.



Tous Les Jours bakery franchise operator CJ Foodville said it has seen an explosive growth in reservations for its Christmas cakes this year, as many virus-wary consumers, like Choi, plan to celebrate at home.



The total number of reservations made between Nov. 17 to Nov. 30 has tripled from those placed in the same period last year, CJ Foodville said.



“We are running all our production lines 24/7 to smoothly deliver the orders to our customers,” said an official from CJ Foodville.



The cake craze was evident at CJ rival Paris Baguette too.



The total number of Christmas cakes reserved on the company’s delivery app over the first seven days of December had likewise tripled compared to the same period last year, chain operator SPC said. Reservations are expected to grow even more in the coming week when the Christmas holidays near, it added.



But ongoing inflation in key ingredients -- eggs, flour and milk -- has cast a shadow of concern for both large and small cake makers.



One cake shop owner in Gyeonggi Province said it raised the price of their Christmas cake by 500 won per slice. It was an inevitable decision, the owner said, because strawberries were more expensive this year.



CJ’s Tous Les Jour also said it is “feeling the pressure of price increases.”



“I’ve heard that prices (of cake) are different than before because of the bird flu, a hike in raw milk prices and on top of that, a rise in international grain prices from a global supply chain disruption,” said a company official.





A promotional image of Josun Palace Hotel’s 250,000 won Christmas cake (Josun Palace Hotel)