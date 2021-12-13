 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding develops technology to prevent cracks in welded parts of submarines

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 11:39       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 11:39

This file photo provided by the Navy shows South Korea's first submarine, the Jangbogo, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Navy)
This file photo provided by the Navy shows South Korea's first submarine, the Jangbogo, built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (Navy)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday that it has secured a technology to prevent cracks in the welded parts of submarines.

DSME has developed the technology after two years of research and development since 2019 in cooperation with steelmaker POSCO and KR, a South Korean ship quality assurance and risk management company, the shipbuilder said.

The technology is essential to strengthen the performance of submarines, DSME said.

The development of the technology could help sharpen its competitive edge in the global submarine market, it said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding has carried out projects to build submarines called the Jangbogo under the order by the country's Navy. (Yonhap)

