Samsung names mobile, appliance business DX, promotes robotics as future growth driver

Samsung Electronics products are on display at Samsung D'light in southern Seoul last Tuesday.(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. named its newly merged unit for mobile and appliances the device experience (DX) division, the company has said, in a sign of its resolve to provide its customers with new, meaningful experiences.



Last week, the tech giant announced it had merged the consumer electronics and IT and mobile communications divisions, and named a new CEO, Han Jong-hee, a former head of the visual display business, to lead the new division.



The new name shows Samsung's "ongoing commitment to creating new and meaningful experiences for customers" and "longer-term future-oriented business structure and stronger global leadership," the company said in a statement released Sunday.



The DX division, one of the two pillars of Samsung's business alongside the device solutions (DS) division, comprises the visual display business; digital appliances business; health & medical equipment business; MX business; and network business.



MX, short for mobile experience, refers to Samsung's mobile phone and tablet business.



The DS division, led by CEO Kyung Kye-hyun, includes its mainstay semiconductor business, which took up more than 60 percent of the company's operating profit in the third quarter.



The company has also recently promoted its task force on robotics development to a regular business team, signaling that Samsung will put more efforts and resources into promoting the business as one of its future growth engines.



The sector is one of the areas that the company said it will invest in heavily over the three years.



In August, Samsung said it will invest 240 trillion won ($205 billion) in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, next-generation communication networks and IT research on artificial intelligence, robots and super computers.



At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, Samsung unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered vacuum cleaner fitted with the advanced remote sensing method LiDAR and 3D sensors.



At the event, the company also showcased the upgraded version of its Samsung Bot Care, a robotic assistant that was unveiled at CES 2019, vowing continued investment in the research and development of robots. (Yonhap)