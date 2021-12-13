 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea to export 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under W930b deal

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 13, 2021 - 09:57       Updated : Dec 13, 2021 - 09:57

This undated photo, released by Hanwha Defense, a South Korean defense firm, shows South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer. (Hanwha Defense)
This undated photo, released by Hanwha Defense, a South Korean defense firm, shows South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer. (Hanwha Defense)
Australia has signed a contract to buy 30 units of the K-9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer from South Korea, its manufacturer said Monday.

The Australian Army will also acquire 15 units of K-10 armored ammunition resupply vehicles under the deal signed between the nation's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) and Hanwha Defense Australia, according to Hanwha Defense, based in Seoul.

The contract is worth 930 billion won ($788 million), an industry source said.

Australia is the seventh country to purchase the South Korea-made howitzer. South Korea has exported around 600 units of the 155-millimeter K-9 artillery guns to Turkey, Poland, India, Norway, Finland and Estonia.

The announcement came more than a year after Hanwha was named the sole preferred bidder for an Australian artillery gun procurement project.

South Korea, meanwhile, has been reportedly in talks with Egypt as well to export the howitzer there, raising the prospects for the artillery system's first entry into the Middle Eastern and African market as well.

Ahead of the signing ceremony held in Canberra on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in's visit there, South Korea's Defense Program Acquisition Administration (DAPA) and the CASG inked a memorandum of understanding to expand ties in the arms procurement sector.

"Through the MOU and the K-9 howitzer export deal, both countries also agreed to promote the collaboration of different weapon systems based on the interoperability of the howitzers," DAPA Chief Kang Eun-ho said in a statement. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114