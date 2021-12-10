[Herald Interview] Meet Ji-Young, a Korean American ‘Sesame Street’ kid’s dream come true









Kathleen "meeting" and performing Ji-Young for the first time(c)Sesame Workshop by photographer Zach Hyman

Most people have a favorite show they watched growing up. Something we woke up for every morning, gave us endless topics and stories to think and talk about, and perhaps gave our parents a break while we were completely immersed in what was happening on the television.



“Sesame Street” was ‘that show’ for 41-year-old Korean American Kathleen Kim. But for her, it wasn’t just a childhood TV program – it was more of a playground where she learned about the world and a teacher who taught her English. That’s why it was “a dream come true” when she became the puppeteer for the show’s first-ever Asian American character Ji-Young.



“I remember being able to tell the time because I knew what time ‘Sesame Street’ was on, even before I knew how to tell time on a clock,” Kim said in an interview with The Korea Herald, smiling broadly. “It wasn't just about the ABCs and one, two, threes. It was also so formative and taught me about friendship, naming feelings, humor, and music. I can't believe that I get to be a part of it today.”



From “Sesame Street” kid to puppeteer



Raised by a family who immigrated to the United States in the 1970s, the inclusivity and multiculturalism that “Sesame Street” has sought to highlight over the years made Kim feel understood. It eventually inspired her to decide on her career as a producer for children’s educational TV programs, starting out as a production assistant at Nickelodeon.



“I felt very seen and learned a lot from watching ‘Sesame Street.’ I wanted to do that for another generation. I just didn't know that I would end up on the other side of the camera one day on ‘Sesame Street.’”



Kathleen got into puppetry in her 30s. It was not what Kim imagined to be pursuing as a professional career. But her ineluctable passion spurred into a hobby of doing videos, performing, and going on shoots.



She eventually landed a job at the “Sesame Street” workshop in 2014.



“I really didn't plan on going into puppetry as a career. Who does that? It’s like one of those dream jobs, like wanting to be an astronaut,” Kim said. “My husband and I took a class for fun, puppetry for comedy improv. The teacher liked me. So he took me on some jobs and things, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is fun to do on the side.’”



“That sort of led me here. So, while some people actively pursue puppetry, I feel like a very lucky person that it kind of found me.”





Kathleen Kim performing Ji-Young alongside Alan Muraoka, puppeteer Ryan Dillon, and Elmo ((c) Sesame Workshop by photographer Zach Hyman)



Getting to know Ji-Young



Ji-Young, the 7-year-old Korean American character made her “Sesame Street” in November as part of a larger racial justice initiative from Sesame Workshop called "Coming Together," which aims to teach children about race, identity, and culture.



Ji-Young’s debut was accelerated, with the Black Lives Matter movement and the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in recent years, which motivated the team to develop the character quicker.



However, Ji-Young has been met with some criticism by those who argue that the Muppets who appear on the show shouldn’t have a specific race at all. To this, Kim says that “’Sesame Street’ was still answering the question of racism in the Muppets” back when the show first started in 1969.



The many different colors and shapes of the Muppets have brought diversity and inclusion into the mix over time, which helped broach difficult subjects. Along with Hispanic and Black Muppets, there have also been characters such as Kami, a 5-year-old HIV-positive Muppet, and Julia, a Muppet with autism.



But Kim says we need to go further than that, because the show is now answering to a different need. “We have to teach kids about race and where racism comes from. We need to teach them how to recognize it when they see it and how to speak out against it,” she said. “It's difficult to do it with human kids, and it's difficult to do it with monsters who don't have a skin color.”



In fact, the Sesame Workshop team and Ji-Young’s puppeteer focused on making the 7-year-old muppet look and sound as realistic as possible, “not prim and proper, but more like just a kid.”



“I started her [voice] off very high and I tried a couple of character-y voices, trying to get really high. But the team wanted her to be almost similar to my voice because what Ji-Young is going to be doing is teaching real lessons.”





Ji-Young with Elmo, Abby, and Anna Cathcart ((c) Sesame Workshop by photographer Zach Hyman)