Korean pianist Lee Hyuk wins Animato Piano Competition, special Mazurka award in Paris

Pianist Lee Hyuk (Kumho Cultural Art Foundation)



Korean pianist Lee Hyuk was declared the winner of the 17th Animato Piano Competition and also took home the special Mazurka award, Lee’s management agency Etoile Classic announced on Friday.



The recital competition, held by the Animato Association, ended on Tuesday (local time) in Paris, France. The contestants were young pianists in their late teens to mid-20s recommended by prominent pianists and educators under the slogan of “The Future Great Pianists Today” (unofficial translation).



Lee will receive 30,000 euros ($34,000) for winning the competition and 2,000 euros for the special Mazurka award. All participants were assigned to perform works by Chopin. Lee performed Fantasy Op.49 for the final.



The competition, organized by the Animato Association, was established in 1993 to contribute to the development of music in France, supporting young musicians who have graduated but have not started a career yet.



Born in 2000, Lee started to play the violin and piano at the age of 3. He has been studying with Vladimir Ovchinnikov at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Russia and was the only Korean to reach the final of this year’s Chopin Competition among 12 finalists.



Lee will have a solo recital at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on March 16, 2022, in celebration of his achievement, according to his agency.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

