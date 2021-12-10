New members elected to AMCHAM Korea’s boardroom

Henry An, Senior Partner at Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers and the new chairman of AMCHAM Korea. (AMCHAM Korea)
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea elected a new board chair and three new members to lead the group next year, the organization said Friday.
Following the annual election, the AMCHAM Board of Governors is now made up of 41 members, including seven women. This is the largest and most diverse group in the organization’s history, it said.
Henry An, Senior Partner at Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, was elected chairman of the board. He will replace former Chairman Jeffrey Jones who will now serve as chairman of AMCHAM’s Partners for the Future Foundation.
James Kim will remain Chairman & CEO of the organization under contract, the group said.
The three new members of AMCHAM’s board of governors are: Patrick Storey, Country Manager, of Visa International; Edward Kopp, the Country President of ACE American Fire and Marine Insurance Company (Chubb in Korea) and Kevin Peters, Managing Director of MSD Korea.
“With this impressive group of leaders, AMCHAM will continue to improve the existing business environment here and position Korea to be even more competitive in drawing more foreign direct investments and making Korea a regional headquarters in Asia,” said James Kim.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)