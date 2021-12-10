 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's homegrown guided missile passes key performance test

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2021 - 15:34       Updated : Dec 10, 2021 - 15:34
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
South Korea has successfully conducted key performance tests of a homegrown ship-based guided missile ahead of its deployment next year, the state-run defense quality assessment agency and Navy officials said Friday.

The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) said that the missile, called the Haegung, hit the intended target in two tests, one conducted on Wednesday and one Friday. Haegung means sea bow in Korean.

The missile is designed to intercept incoming missiles or shoot down hostile aircraft. Its development was completed in 2018 under an acquisition project led by the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD).

The Navy plans to deploy the weapons system to its key warships, such as frigates, landing ships and mine layer ships, the DTaQ said. (Yonhap)

