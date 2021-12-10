 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

Monsta X drops new English-language album

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2021 - 15:16       Updated : Dec 10, 2021 - 15:16
This photo provided by Starship Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Monsta X. (Starship Entertainment)
This photo provided by Starship Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Monsta X. (Starship Entertainment)
South Korean boy group Monsta X released a new English-language album Friday for its international fans, the group's management agency said.

The full-length album titled "The Dreaming" hit various music services at midnight, Starship Entertainment said.

It is the group's second English album after "All Above Luv" released in February 2020.

"This album will once again make us realize that all of us, some of whom have lost lots of things and some others have found hope in 2021, are connected by the medium of 'music," the agency said in a release.

Leading the album will be "You Problem," an exciting disco-style song.

Also included are "Tied to Your Body," "Whispers in the Dark" and "Blame Me," songs showing various aspects of Monsta X.

"Not only will it show Monsta X's unique musical color but it will also provide a different charm from the group's Korean albums and serve as a heartwarming year-end gift for music fans around the world," the agency said.

The six-piece group plans to continue overseas activities to promote the new album.

The band will perform "One Day," its single released in September, on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday. Later in the day, the K-pop group will hit the stage for the iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour in Philadelphia. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114