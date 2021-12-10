 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

New Navy chief named in regular reshuffle

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2021 - 13:43       Updated : Dec 10, 2021 - 13:43
This photo, provided by the defense ministry, shows Vice Adm. Kim Jung-soo. (Defense ministry)
This photo, provided by the defense ministry, shows Vice Adm. Kim Jung-soo. (Defense ministry)
South Korea's Vice Chief of Naval Operations Vice Adm. Kim Jung-soo will be promoted to admiral and serve as top commander of the Navy as part of a regular reshuffle of generals and admirals, the defense ministry said Friday.

Kim, 59, will replace Adm. Boo Suk-jong, who has led the Navy since April last year, in what is expected to be the last senior-level shakeup under the Moon Jae-in administration whose term is set to end in May.

When he officially takes office, Kim is expected to face a set of major tasks, including pushing for the Navy's long-cherished project to secure a light aircraft carrier by 2033 to bolster maritime defense on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

Commissioned as an ensign in 1987, Kim has served in various naval positions, including the commander of the Maritime Task Flotilla Seven and the deputy chief of naval operations for planning and management. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114