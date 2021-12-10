 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy Industries wins W245b order for LNG carrier

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2021 - 11:14       Updated : Dec 10, 2021 - 11:14
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder.
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder.
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that it has signed a 245 billion-won ($208 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The deal signed with a company in Oceania calls for Samsung Heavy Industries to deliver the vessel by May 2025, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth a cumulative $12 billion so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion by 32 percent.

By ship, Samsung Heavy Industries bagged orders for 21 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude carriers this year. (Yonhap)
