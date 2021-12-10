Samsung Heavy Industries wins W245b order for LNG carrier

This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that it has signed a 245 billion-won ($208 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.



The deal signed with a company in Oceania calls for Samsung Heavy Industries to deliver the vessel by May 2025, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.



With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy Industries has won orders worth a cumulative $12 billion so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $9.1 billion by 32 percent.



By ship, Samsung Heavy Industries bagged orders for 21 LNG carriers, 44 container carriers and 14 crude carriers this year. (Yonhap)