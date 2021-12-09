JTBC ‘Be Melodramatic’ to return as webtoon

Characters from JTBC’s “Be Melodramatic” (JTBC)



Local cable channel JTBC’s 2019 hit series “Be Melodramatic” will be adapted into a webtoon, media content company BY4M Webtoon Studio said Thursday, unveiling drawings of characters from the TV drama.



Romantic comedy “Be Melodramatic” centers around the trio of girlfriends -- a scriptwriter, a film director and a marketing manager -- in the entertainment industry.



The story revolves around three characters in their 30s facing challenges and struggles with their bosses and relationship issues. By sharing their troubles, dreams and love stories, the women present their growth to viewers as the trio slowly find their place in society.



Webtoon characters of “Be Melodramatic” (BY4M Webtoon Studio)