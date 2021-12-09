[Well-curated weekend] Enjoy winter vibe with carols, long walks and ice cream

Cover image for BTS’ “Butter (Holiday Remix)” (Big Hit Music)

With Christmas right around the corner, there’s never been a better time to listen to K-pop especially tailored for the festive season.



Following is a selection of Christmas music featuring BTS, Davichi and Wheein and Ailee sure to create just the right Christmas mood for listeners.



BTS’ “Butter (Holiday Remix)”



K-pop sensation BTS is ringing in the season of festive joy with its first-ever Christmas-themed song, “Butter (Holiday Remix),” set to release Friday.



It features cheerful sleigh bells and a saxophone interlude on top of the original track’s disco instrumental sounds. The boy band’s latest release is part of its efforts to thank fans for loving the song.



Released in May, the original version of “Butter” sat atop Billboard’s main singles chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. The song has been named as US entertainment magazine Variety’s 2021 record of the year.



Its popularity has also led the septet to be nominated for best pop duo or group performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.





Cover image for Davichi’s “Everyday Christmas” (Wake One Entertainment)

Davichi’s “Everyday Christmas”



K-pop female duo Davichi returned with the new single titled “Everyday Christmas” on Monday. The two-track release marks the duo’s first carol since its debut in 2008.



The lead track from the same-titled album’s medium-tempo tune and lovely lyrics capture listeners’ ears and hearts. Meanwhile, “I Wish” conveys Davichi’s diverse winter vibes.



A day after the single’s release, “Everyday Christmas” topped local music streaming charts, including Bugs and Genie. The latest single made it to the top 100 on Melon charts the same day. “I Wish” was also among the top songs listed on Genie Music’s real-time streaming chart.





Video footage of Mamamoo’s Wheein (top left) and Ailee singing “Solo Christmas” (L1ve)

Mamamoo’s Wheein, Ailee’s “Solo Christmas”



Mamamoo’s Wheein and singer-songwriter Ailee are set to drop the collaborative single “Solo Christmas.”



The new song will mark the two singers’ first joint effort since becoming labelmates under the L1ve.



Ahead of the song’s release, the duet unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming song through the YouTube channel of their agency and other social media platforms on Tuesday.



“Solo Christmas” is due out at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Listeners can check out the song via online music streaming sites.



Walking trails selected by travel photographers



The Korea Tourism Organization and travel writers and photographers have come up with a list of walking trails recommended for December.



- Five courses of Cheolsaenageune Trail



The one-hour course features beautiful views of the winter sea and corridors of sea pines, protecting visitors from the cold winter winds. Hikers can also enjoy a quiet walk in the Janghang Recreational Pine Forest during their 3-kilometer walk.



Corridors of sea pines in Janghang Recreational Pine Forest (Korea Tourism Organization)

- Eight courses of Haeparang Trail



Totaling 12.4 kilometers, the Haeparang Trail is a relatively long course. However, if you are ready to enjoy both splendid sights of the forest and seascapes of Ulsan, this forest and shore hybrid trail is just the pick for you.





Beautiful winter seascape at Haeparang Trail (Korea Tourism Organization)

-Twelve courses of Jeju Olle Trail



Jeju Olle Trail was one of the biggest reasons for the takeoff of walking trails in South Korea. With its beautiful and amazing sights of Jeju’s planes, sea, mountain and oreum, or the parasitic volcanic cones that are spread throughout the island, hikers can explore the island at a greater level.





Golden sunset on Jeju Island (Korea Tourism Organization)

- Gaebiri Trail



The 6-kilometer trail offers a historical experience, featuring traces and legends of Gen. Gwak Jae-woo, who fought Japanese invaders during the 1592-1598 Imjin War. The trail is relatively easy and the beautiful bamboo tree tunnel is the perfect venue for your next Instagram photo shoot.





A bamboo tree tunnel is transformed into an Instagram photo zone. (Korea Tourism Organization)

- Five courses of Hoengseong Lake Trail



Visitors can enjoy peaceful lake views unhindered by trees in this 9-kilometer circular course. The road, nicknamed the “family trail,” offers a suitable walking path for visitors of all ages.





Peaceful lake view in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province (Korea Tourism Organization)

Christmas ice cream in Hannam-dong



The Ice Cream Society is an American-style artisanal ice cream shop located near Hannam the Hill, in Hannam-dong, Seoul. Opened in September by dessert chef Na In-kyung, it offers three Christmas seasonal flavors over the weekend.



The Christmas flavors are mint chocolate chip, eggnog and French vanilla with strawberry balsamic. The mint chocolate chip ice cream is infused with peppermint and eggnog flavor is topped with handmade bourbon whiskey caramel. Other flavors on offer include birthday cake, PB&J (peanut butter ice cream with raspberry jelly), New York cheesecake, pecan pie, lime pie, strawberry shortcake, and Earl Grey & chestnut.



Christmas seasonal flavors feature mint chocolate chip (left) and eggnog. (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)