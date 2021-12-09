Seoul Milk under fire for portraying women as milk cow in ad

Eight people in white clothes relax on the green in an advertisement video promoting organic milk from Seoul Dairy Cooperative. The scene later switches into eight cows lying down on grass. (Screen capture)



Korea’s No. 1 milk producer by market share, Seoul Dairy Cooperative is under fire for objectifying women and portraying voyeurism in its latest video advertisement for its organic milk products.



The 52-second video shows people, most of whom are presumably women, dressed in white drinking water from a stream and relaxing in a green pasture somewhere in Gangwon Province.



In the next scene, a man quietly approaches with a video camera from the cover of trees. He steps on a branch and startles the group. The scene quickly switches to the same green pastured, now with cows instead.



After the video was uploaded on the firm’s official YouTube channel on Nov. 29. It quickly went viral, with online commenters criticizing the scenes as promoting the illegal filming of women, objectifying them and comparing women to animals.



“I will never drink Seoul Milk again,” wrote one commenter on Seoul Dairy Cooperative’s official Instagram page.



“Humans shall never be described as cattle and spycamming can never be used as advertisement material. I’ve realized how much gender-insensitive the company is this year.”



Seoul Milk is a flagship brand of milk sold by Seoul Dairy Cooperative.





An official apology is posted from Seoul Dairy Cooperative. (Screen capture)