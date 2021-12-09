LG Energy Solution reviews $2b EV battery plant in Ontario

LG Energy Solution’ cylindrical electric vehicle batteries. (LG Energy Solution)
LG Energy Solution said Thursday it is mulling a new electric vehicle battery plant worth $2 billion in Ontario, Canada.
According to South Korea’s leading battery firm, it is currently in talks with Ontario officials for the new EV battery factory.
The envisioned Ontario plant is part of LG Energy Solution’s plan to invest 5.6 trillion won in North America by 2024 and secure an additional annual production capacity of 55 gigawatt-hours in the region.
Through the multibillion-dollar investment, LG Energy Solution aims to circumvent the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a tariff system that took effect last year. Under the pact, vehicles that have 75 percent of North American content can avoid tariffs from 2025, raising the need to produce auto parts -- including batteries -- locally.
General Motors’ EV factory is located in Ontario, where the automaker’s BrightDrop EV600 is manufactured. Through its new Ontario battery factory, LG Energy Solution is expected to expand its partnership with GM beyond the US. Ultium Cells, a joint venture formed by LG Energy Solution and GM, are currently building two EV battery plants -- one in Tennessee and one in Ohio -- with a combined capacity of 80GWh.
LG Energy Solution aims to source the funds required for expansion by going public in January. The company seeks to raise up to 12.75 trillion won ($10.8 billion) by offering 42.5 million shares at between 257,000 won and 300,000 apiece. The 42.5 million shares account for 18.16 percent of the total 234 million shares.
The initial public offering would secure LG Energy Solution in at least fourth place in Korea‘s main bourse Kospi. The firm’s market cap is expected to reach between 60.1 trillion to 70.2 trillion won, which can potentially surpass Naver, which ranks No. 3 on Kospi with a market cap worth 64.2 trillion won.
