[Editorial] Pathetic silence

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki is now at the center of growing public criticism for allegedly seeking a special hospitalization for his son, at a time when around 1,000 patients with severe COVID-19 cases are struggling to find a bed.
In a recent report by the state-run KBS TV, Hong’s son visited an emergency room at Seoul National University to treat pain on his leg on Nov. 24. Medical staff told him it was not an urgent case, so asked him to go home. But he got a phone call from the hospital on his way to home and suddenly returned to the hospital and checked in a special treatment unit at the hospital -- a strange case since the hospital was not accepting non-COVID patients for hospitalization.
According to KBS reports based on tips offered by some medical staff members, it turned out later that the hospital’s chief Kim Yon-su secured the special hospital bed for Hong’s son after having a phone call with the deputy prime minister.
As the report sparked anger and disbelief from many citizens, the Finance Ministry belatedly released a short statement on behalf of the minister, “Deputy Prime Minister Hong, who was concerned about his son’s symptoms, talked with his close friend, Kim Yon-su, president of Seoul National University Hospital, and his son was hospitalized in a VIP room.”
The special treatment for Hong’s son is a typical shameful case of a high-ranking official abusing his position, in this case to seek preferential treatment for a family member.
Strangely enough, Hong has remained silent about the incident that is generating more critical responses, including some members of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
Under the country’s anti-graft law, popularly known as the Kim Young-ran Act, public officials are barred from improper solicitations and exchange of gifts intended to seek favors. It is not clear whether Hong’s act is in violation of the law but it is crystal-clear that his personal telephone call to the president of the country’s top hospital over his son’s medical condition is far from proper.
Claiming that Hong talked with Kim because they have long been close friends is a pathetic, if not preposterous, excuse. Both are supposedly in charge of crucial tasks -- one at the government, the other at the state-run hospital devoted to battling the coronavirus -- and they should know better than to talk about treatment for Hong’s son.
The timing of the incident involving Hong couldn’t be worse. The majority of Korean parents who are not in high government positions, and don’t have any close friends running prestigious hospitals, have to take care of their sick sons and daughters at home, as the government expanded home treatment for COVID-19 after failing to deal with the surge in cases.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum sought to justify Hong’s telephone call with the hospital chief and made an apparently thoughtless remark about Hong’s incident, “All parents, when their kids are sick enough to get hospitalization, may well feel frustrated.”
Not all parents with sick children could talk with hospital heads to get a hospital bed. If the two high-ranking officials have enough common sense, it would be normal for parents to try to talk with doctors in charge, not making a phone call to the president of a hospital to pull some strings.
Moreover, many, including politicians, say that Hong was clearly trying to cut in line, a bad example set by a top politician of the Moon Jae-in administration that is urging the public to opt for home treatment for COVID-19 infections.
Prime Minister Hong, who stays stubbornly silent, owes an official and sincere apology to the public, many of whom are required to fight COVID-19 symptoms at home and feel helpless about high-ranking politicians getting special favors by using their position and power.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)