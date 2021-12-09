[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Don’t Look Up

(US)

Opened Dec. 8

Science fiction

Directed by Adam McKay



Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiaski (Jennifer Lawrence) and professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover a comet headed straight for Earth on a devastating collision course. However, no one cares about the news of an approaching comet that can destroy the planet. The two decide to go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy everything.







Spiritwalker

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 24

Action

Directed by Yoon Jae-keun



One day I-an (Yoon Kye-sang) gets into a car accident, and when he wakes up he is in a different body and cannot remember anything. After that day, he keeps waking up in a different body every 12 hours. He figures out that he has to find his original body to solve the mystery of what’s happening to him.







Nothing Serious

(US)

Opened Nov. 24

Romantic comedy

Directed by Jeong Ga-young



While hanging out with her friends, Ja-young finds out that her ex-boyfriend is getting married soon, then declares she is not going to be in a serious relationship anymore. She goes on a dating app to seek a no-strings-attached relationship. On the app, she meets magazine editor Park Woo-ri (Son Suk-ku), who only started using the app so that he could write a sex column.





