New infections in 7,000s for 2nd day

People wait in line to be tested of COVID-19 in front of the Seoul City Hall, Thursday. (Yonhap)



South Korea on Thursday fell deeper into the COVID-19 crisis, reporting over 7,000 new cases for a second consecutive day while critical cases hit an all-time high.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 7,102 cases were registered in the preceding 24 hours to Wednesday midnight, putting the country’s total caseload at 496,584.



It is the second highest tally of daily cases since the virus pandemic began nearly two years ago, following the 7,174 cases of a day before.



The number of patients in serious condition also reached its highest peak yet, at 857 cases. Some 83.4 percent of them are 60 or older.



“The fatality rate in confirmed cases is on the increase as more elderly are getting infected,” Son Young-rae, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said at an online briefing Thursday.



The total average fatality rate, which refers to the number of deaths in confirmed cases up to now, is at 0.82 percent as of Thursday. The fatality rate in the past week was 1.42 percent, 0.01 percent higher than the world average of 1.41 percent.



“The elderly patients account for more than 30 percent of the total confirmed cases. Two or three months prior, they took up some 20 percent,” Son said. “As the rate of elderly confirmed case has increased, the fatality rate has been going up.”



Though the number of virus cases is snowballing, authorities have not rolled out new social distancing rules yet.



“As strengthened social distaining measures took effect from Monday, their results will show from the end of this week. We are monitoring the situation,” Son said. “We are discussing extra measures and the right time to put them into effect.”



With more than 76 percent of confirmed cases being concentrated in Greater Seoul, the region’s medical capacity has been strained. In the area encompassing Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, 5,418 newly tested positive for the coronavirus.



According to authorities, 85 percent of intensive care hospital beds in Greater Seoul for COVID-19 patients are now occupied.



To alleviate the shortage of hospital beds in the area, authorities are sending COVID-19 patients to other regions. However, the occupancy rate of hospital beds in other regions for COVID-19 patients in serious condition is also high, at 67.7 percent.



There were 22 new cases of the omicron variant infection, pushing the total to 60. Of those cases, six were imported cases from South Africa, Mozambique and Ethiopia, and 16 were domestic transmissions. It is the first time for Korea to confirm more than 20 omicron variant infection cases in a day.



As of Wednesday midnight, 80.8 percent of the South Korean population have been fully vaccinated. Up to 91.9 percent of those who are 18 or above have been vaccinated. Some 9.4 percent of the Korean population, 4.84 million people, have received booster shots.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)