[Weekender] Candidates miss the target with younger voters

Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (center), poses with university students after a meeting with student party members, near Sillim Station in Seoul on Nov. 26. (PPP)



They come from very different upbringings and career backgrounds, but Korea’s two main presidential candidates are united in one area: They are both failing to appeal to young voters.



Democratic Party of Korea nominee Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol from the People Power Party have both struggled to shed the kind of “kkondae” image that the under-40s find repellent, and their election pledges have failed to inspire them. Kkondae is an expression describing a condescending person who forces their outdated way of thinking onto other people. It is often used to refer to older people in the context of generational gaps.



With disapproval rates for the two leading presidential nominees hovering in the 60 percent range from those in their 20s and 30s -- who make up more than a third of the electorate -- the candidates have started recruiting younger campaign workers for their election camps to appear more relatable.



But experts say the key to winning the hearts of voters in their 20s and 30s is providing strong policies that directly address the problems the age group -- known for its “pragmatic” character -- faces.





All-time high disapproval



In a recent poll by Gallup Korea, the disapproval rate of Lee among respondents in their 20s and 30s were 66 percent and 68 percent, respectively. For Yoon, the figure reached 69 percent and 66 percent.



The figures show that two candidates have failed, so far, to give the “right answers” to attract young voters, who are less affected by political ideologies, Huh Jin-jae, director at Gallup Korea Director told The Korea Herald.



“It shows that the voters in their 20s and 30s find the two candidates are not the president they see as ideal in all aspects,” Huh said.



“While older voters are more prone to choose their candidates based on their political inclination, younger voters appear to be different. They want someone who can give direct benefits.”



Lee and Yoon also lack personal appeals as their past remarks and habits have been criticized as “kkondae” from the age groups, pundits say.



In the eyes of the young voters, there is little difference in the personalities of Lee and Yoon’s and both are perceived as “established” figures. In addition, neither is free from corruption, something younger voters are particularly sensitive about.



“From my experience of teaching students at university, I found ‘fairness’ is one of the most important values for the age group. They cannot stand it when someone receives preferential treatment for no reason,” said Choi Jin, the head of the Institute for Presidential Leadership who is currently teaching at Kyonggi University.



Lee has been linked to a land development scandal in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, over a project that was started when he was the mayor of the city.



Yoon, who was the country’s chief prosecutor until March, is dogged by a controversy surrounding his wife and her family. His wife, Kim Kun-hee, is alleged to have been involved in a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case, and she is alleged to have committed academic plagiarism.







Lee Jae-myung, presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (third from left), poses with four “youth” campaigners during the announcement of their addition to his election committee, at the party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)